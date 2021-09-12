IU Health reports 'all-time high' number of COVID patients being treated

Of the current COVID-19 patients at IU Health hospitals, 339 are in the ICU.

IU Health is reporting an all-time high number of COVID-19 patients being treated in its hospitals. The hospital system is caring for 518 COVID patients. To put that in perspective, the summer/fall peak was 459 and the previous high from last winter was 517.

Of the current COVID-19 patients, 339 of those are in the ICU. IU health added beds to care for the COVID patients needing ICU-level care.

Last week, IU Health requested assistance from the National Guard for most of its hospitals (except Riley Children’s Hospital).

"As COVID cases continue to increase and hospitalization of COVID and non-COVID patients reach all-time highs, the demand and strain on Indiana University Health’s team members, nurses and providers has never been greater," IU Health said in a statement at the time.

The Indiana National Guard is now supporting 13 of IU Health's 16 hospitals and will be deployed to two more next week.

The National Guard teams deployed at hospitals are comprised of two clinical and four non-clinical service members, and deployments are in two-week increments. The clinical service members can treat patients while the other members support the staff.

"I've really heard great things about them pitching in, all hands on deck and doing whatever is asked of them," said Dr. Chris Weaver, IU Health's chief clinical officer.

Unlike last winter, Dr. Calkins said health care workers are short-staffed and very burnt out.

"We are tired. Our people are incredibly tired. We were watching the numbers go down and to have them turn back around and start going up again is just about the most disheartening thing that I can imagine," he said.

Right now, only 53% of eligible Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. At this point, health leaders are calling it a pandemic among the unvaccinated.