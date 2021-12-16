Lawmakers hear testimony on bill that would limit workplace vaccine mandates

House Bill 1001 is on track to move forward despite opposition from major groups in the medical and business community.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers heard nearly seven hours of testimony about a bill that would lift the state of emergency and hobble workplace vaccine mandates. House Bill 1001 is on track to move forward despite opposition from major groups in the medical and business community.

The bill would prevent most employers, as well as state and local government, universities and public school districts from having a vaccination mandate or must allow medical or religious exemptions. Employers would also have to allow workers the option of getting tested in lieu of the vaccine and pay for that testing.

"We need to make sure Hoosier workers are protected,” said Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, the bill’s sponsor.

Lehman said even state run and private hospitals will have to allow for exemptions.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce as well as many other business groups argued it would be costly for businesses.

The Indiana State Medical Association argued it would disincentivize vaccination.

"This bill will prolong the pandemic,” said Dr. Stephen Tharp, a past president of the association.

The state's dashboard shows rising cases of COVID-19. Right now, 20 hospitals in Indiana have called in the National Guard to help with the increase in patients.

Still, this bill is on track to move forward. Eight out of 13 members of the Employment, Labor and Pensions Committee are co-authors of the bill. That's every Republican member except one. A total of 56 representatives are listed as cowriters, more than half of the House of Representatives.

Lawmakers listened to testimony on this bill ahead of the start of the legislative session that begins in January. This bill is set for a first reading on the first day of session Jan. 4.