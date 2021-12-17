Indiana coronavirus updates: Lawmakers take up vaccine limits amid COVID-19 surge

Latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana lawmakers take up vaccine limits amid COVID-19 surge

Some Indiana doctors and health experts warned that a Republican-backed proposal aimed at limiting workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements would hurt efforts to stem the illness while the state’s hospitals are strained with their highest-ever overall patient counts.

They were heavily outnumbered, however, by dozens of people during a legislative hearing Thursday on the bill who questioned the effectiveness and safety of the COVID vaccines and brought up complaints about government-ordered lockdowns and mask requirements.

The House committee hearing was held as Republicans aim to quickly advance the proposal once the legislative session starts Jan. 4.

READ MORE: Lawmakers hear testimony on bill that would limit workplace vaccine mandates

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 50.51 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 803,650 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 272.96 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.33 million deaths and more than 8.56 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Court rejects challenge of Ohio's vaccination incentive lottery

The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit that challenged the state's first vaccination incentive lottery as unconstitutional. The lawsuit was brought by Robert Gargasz, an northeastern Ohio attorney representing individuals critical of Gov. Mike DeWine's early efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Gargasz argued that last spring's Vax-a-Million lottery was impermissible because it spent public funds without legislative approval. The lawsuit also called the incentive discriminatory because only vaccinated people could participate.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said the group represented by Gargasz, Ohio Stands Up!, didn't have standing to sue in the high court.

Chicago firefighters ordered to comply with vaccine mandate

An arbitrator has ruled that several unions representing Chicago firefighters and other city employees must follow Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The ruling issued Wednesday means the Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2 and some other unions means that union employees will lose pay if they do not receive the first shot by Dec. 31. They have until Jan. 31 to get the second if they chose a two-dose vaccine.

The ruling does not apply to members of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, which has been engaged in a bitter battle with the mayor over the mandate. A judge has sent that dispute to arbitration that is scheduled to start Dec. 27.

December schedule for testing, vaccine sites in Marion County

The Marion County Public Health Department announced the December schedule for its COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites.

The clinics will offer vaccines for people 12 and up, pediatric doses for children 5-11 and booster shots for adults 18 and older who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months prior. Walk-ins are accepted, and appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Note: all sites will be closed Dec. 23-25, and Dec. 31.