Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, July 12, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

Pfizer says it plans to meet Monday with top U.S. health officials to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser is acknowledging that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed in the coming months.

Last week, Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months, drawing a rebuttal from U.S. health officials saying booster shots were not needed “at this time.” While Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't ruling out the possibility, he says it's too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

Sheridan clinic to address low vaccine numbers in northern Hamilton Co.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open a new vaccine clinic at Sheridan High School on Tuesday, July 13. The new clinic is designed to help boost the number of fully vaccinated residents in northern Hamilton County.

“When we break our vaccination numbers down by zip code, we see considerably fewer people getting vaccinated in the northern, more rural area of our county,” said Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department.

Hamilton County is the second-most vaccinated county in the state with nearly 69% of its residents 12 years and older now fully vaccinated. However, a closer look into those statistics reveals a discrepancy between the northern and southern halves of the county. Only 39% of residents in the 46031 zip code representing the Atlanta area, 45% of the residents in the 46069 zip code representing Sheridan, and 46% of residents in the 46030 zip code representing Arcadia are fully vaccinated.

There is no registration for the Sheridan clinic. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered which requires two doses. The clinic will be open during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 13 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Second doses will be scheduled at Sheridan High School for the weeks of Aug. 3 and Aug.10.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.85 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 607,150 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 186.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.031 million deaths. More than 3.43 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.