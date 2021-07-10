Fans return to Ruoff Music Center after more than a year-long wait

The tens of thousands of fans didn’t skip a beat. Many were up and on their feet dancing. It's a sight the city and organizers have been waiting for.

INDIANAPOLIS — Live music has officially returned to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Jimmy Buffett kicked off the reopening for the almost sold-out crowd Saturday and Parrot Heads were thrilled.

“I hope everybody is safe and everything is cool, but it’s just good to get out and do your thing,” said Rick Avery from Frankfort.

“It’s so nice to be out socializing again. I am a critical care nurse. So, I’ve been dealing with COVID patients all the time and haven’t been able to get out and socialize or be with friends. It’s nice to feel like we are back to normal,” said Christina Corder from Gosport.

One group of more than 50 people traveled to the show from Fort Wayne in a party bus. They said they’ve been coming to Jimmy Buffett concerts for almost a decade but missed out last summer. So, they kept their tickets and returned this year.

“Buffet concerts, no matter if you like the music or not, it’s an amazing concert. Just because the people are so amazing,” said Chris Cuffle, the organizer of the group.

Noblesville’s Mayor Chris Jensen welcomed fans back with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Ruoff’s success is our success. They are a huge economic player in our community, and I think people are just ready to hear a great concert. Jimmy Buffet is a very appropriate first start,” Mayor Jensen said

This year, Ruoff does have a few new policies. Only digital tickets are excepted, everything is cashless so you must have a credit card and there is a clear bag policy. You can find more here.