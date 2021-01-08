Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, August 2, 2021

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, August 2, 2021.

Purdue University requiring masks indoors

Starting today, Purdue University will require everyone to "mask up" indoors on the West Lafayette campus.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors will have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

They're following CDC guidance recommending people wear masks in places with substantial or high transmission rates. Tippecanoe County is one of those places.

Purdue hopes this step will allow them to continue in-person learning.

Pelosi, Democrats call on Biden to extend eviction ban

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic leaders are calling on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation’s eviction moratorium.

The Democrats are calling it a “moral imperative” to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge. An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday.

Congress was unable to pass legislation swiftly to extend the ban, which expired at midnight Saturday. The White House had no direct response to the Democrats’ call for action, but administration officials have urged localities and states to tap aid already approved by Congress.

Arizona reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

They say the 2,306 new cases and five additional deaths pushed the state’s totals to 929,541 cases and 18,251 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

Arizona had reported 2,066 new cases and 22 deaths on Saturday, the highest daily total since early March. The numbers have been quickly climbing with 1,759 cases and 15 deaths reported Thursday and 1,965 cases and 24 deaths reported Saturday. Public health officials in the state and elsewhere attribute the worsening spread to the very contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 613,224 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 198.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.22 million deaths. More than 4.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.