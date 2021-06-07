City-County Council vote ends mask mandate in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council has approved a proposal that will end the mask mandate in Marion County for those who are fully vaccinated.
The proposal followed the latest recommendations by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.
The measure was approved by a 19-5 vote. It will now be sent to the mayor's office for his signature.
Caine spoke at the meeting, reiterating the recommendation, as well as the importance of vaccinations.
"The health department will recommend the full reopening of our community when we reach a rate of 50 percent fully vaccinated residents and are seeing less than 100 cases per day," Caine said.
Caine said the county hopes to reach the 50-percent vaccinated mark by July 4. The department is putting $100 million toward vaccinating medically underserved communities in the county, Caine added.
The approval means Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it. Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.
The proposal will also change some of the capacity restrictions that are currently in place in Marion County, including:
- Religious services and funerals will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity (currently at 75 percent).
- Indoor service in bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent in bars and 75 percent in restaurants).
- Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment only. Capacity should still allow for six feet of social distancing.
- Indoor sporting venues and other large events will move to 50 percent capacity (currently at 25 percent).
- Entertainment and cultural venues will be able to hold up to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent).
- Large gatherings will be able to have 500 people (currently at 50 people).
- Public pools will be open at 100 percent capacity.
- Golf courses will be open at 75 percent capacity.
- Dance studios and summer camps should take the following steps:
- Strongly encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated, including staff
- Continue using masks
- Continue social distancing
- Keep campers in assigned groups
- Meals and snacks should be eaten outdoors, if possible