City-County Council vote ends mask mandate in Marion County

Fully-vaccinated Hoosiers no longer have to wear a mask in most locations around Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council has approved a proposal that will end the mask mandate in Marion County for those who are fully vaccinated.

The proposal followed the latest recommendations by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The measure was approved by a 19-5 vote. It will now be sent to the mayor's office for his signature.

Caine spoke at the meeting, reiterating the recommendation, as well as the importance of vaccinations.

"The health department will recommend the full reopening of our community when we reach a rate of 50 percent fully vaccinated residents and are seeing less than 100 cases per day," Caine said.

Caine said the county hopes to reach the 50-percent vaccinated mark by July 4. The department is putting $100 million toward vaccinating medically underserved communities in the county, Caine added.

The approval means Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it. Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.

@IndyCouncil has begun deliberation of Proposal 195, 2021, which ratifies public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Caine of @Marion_Health is presenting new public health orders to the Council. She is recommending lifting of the mask mandate, w/a few exceptions pic.twitter.com/g44PUbPfRL — Indianapolis City-County Council (@IndyCouncil) June 8, 2021

The proposal will also change some of the capacity restrictions that are currently in place in Marion County, including: