Marion County leaders to provide update on mask mandate Wednesday morning

Hogsett and Dr. Caine are expected to address the CDC's latest guidelines on masks, which says fully vaccinated people — those who are two weeks past their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing. However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.