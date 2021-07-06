Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: City-County Council to vote Monday on lifting mask mandate, easing capacity restrictions in Marion County

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 7, 2021.

Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

City-County Council to vote Monday on lifting mask mandate, easing capacity restrictions in Marion County

The City-County Council will vote Monday, June 7 on Mayor Joe Hogsett's latest recommendations for Marion County.

If approved, all Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks in Marion County unless a business or venue requires it.

Masks must still be worn for everyone while at hospitals and on public transportation, which includes the Indianapolis International Airport.

Capacity restrictions in Marion County that would also go into effect include

Religious services and funerals will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity (currently at 75 percent).

Indoor service in bars, restaurants and other businesses will move to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent in bars and 75 percent in restaurants).

Personal service businesses will no longer have to be by appointment only. Capacity should still allow for six feet of social distancing.

Indoor sporting venues and other large events will move to 50 percent capacity (currently at 25 percent).

Entertainment and cultural venues will be able to hold up to 75 percent capacity (currently at 50 percent).

Large gatherings will be able to have 500 people (currently at 50 people).

Public pools will be open at 100 percent capacity.

Golf courses will be open at 75 percent capacity.

Dance studios and summer camps should take the following steps: Strongly encourage all eligible people to get vaccinated, including staff Continue using masks Continue social distancing Keep campers in assigned groups Meals and snacks should be eaten outdoors, if possible.



UK urges commitment to vaccinate the world by end of 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies’ summit this week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022.

Johnson is expected to stress the importance of a global vaccination drive when he meets with fellow world leaders on Friday in Cornwall, southwestern England, for the first face-to-face G-7 summit since the pandemic hit. The three days of talks will focus on the global recovery from the pandemic.

Britain’s government pledged in February to give most of the country’s surplus vaccine supply to COVAX, the United Nations-backed program aiming to supply poorer countries with jabs. But the U.K. has not yet put a figure on how many doses it will donate.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.36 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 597,600 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 173.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.72 million deaths. More than 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.