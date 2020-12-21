Central Indiana joins national blood drive to start new year

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has strained blood centers across the country.

INDIANAPOLIS — Local blood drive workers hope a national donation campaign gets huge attention here in central Indiana.

When the new year starts, the Indianapolis chapter of the International WeLoveU Foundation will join in the kickoff of the organization's 2021 blood drive campaign across the country.

Organizers central Indiana want to get people involved by donating blood and challenging others to do the same. Part of the goal is to get ahead of the blood supply need for the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has strained blood centers across the country. Donations from volunteers are key to making sure hospitals are stocked up so lives are not lost due to critical shortages.

Chrystal Moulton is working as the event coordinator in Indianapolis. She hopes to drum up excitement about giving and even recruit first-time donors.

"One of the first steps is getting over the fear of the needle. We all have that fear, including me. After all, no one goes around asking to be stuck with a needle," she said. "It's a quick process, all of five minutes, I promise it will be all over, but in five minutes you will be saving three people."

John Powers serves as the ice president of International WeLoveU Foundation. He hopes people who are familiar with donating blood will inspire others to join the campaign.

"Donating blood couldn't be more important right now, especially after what we have been through this last year during the pandemic," he said. "We encourage families to invite their family members, workers who are working to invite their coworkers, students to invite their classmates. It's painless."

Blood donation center workers have made their facilities safed and socially distanced during the pandemic. Everyone who comes in to donate blood will be automatically screened for COVID-19. The employees working in the donation centers practice safety measures with PPE gear and social distancing.