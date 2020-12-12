Colts fans support 'Bleed Blue' blood drive

The goal was for 1,000 people to “bleed blue for the shoe" during the 21st annual blood drive with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Limited fans are allowed to attend Colts games this season. But they showed up Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium to support the team by donating blood.

The goal was for 1,000 people to “bleed blue for the shoe" during the 21st annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

The donation beds were socially distanced, and everyone was required to wear a mask. Blood donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

"It has been very challenging to collect blood during the global pandemic,” said Penny Schroeder, Versiti area vice president. “Blood donation during the holidays is always challenging, because people are always busy doing other things. But add a pandemic on top of that, it's been very difficult. Blood is needed 24/7. We screen all our staff every day to keep everyone safe and we screen all of our donors."