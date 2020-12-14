Franciscan Health seeking plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

Plasma donations can help by putting antibodies from a recovered COVID patient into a patient who is sick to help them fight it off.

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is teaming up with Versiti Blood Center to help save the lives of critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The two groups are looking to collect plasma donations from COVID-19 patients who have already recovered from the virus.

"Convalescent plasma has been used since the 1800s to help people infected with different viruses and bacteria," said Dr. Erica Kaufman West, infectious disease specialist for Franciscan Health. "The idea behind convalescent plasma is that if we take the antibodies from a patient who has recovered from an infection, and give them to a patient who is sick from that same infection, those antibodies may help that sick patient fight off the disease faster."

Anyone who has beat the illness and is interested in donating plasma should visit FranciscanHealth.org/CovidPlasma. According to Franciscan Health, a single donation can help save up to three lives.

In order to donate, participants must be free of COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days. The same rules and requirements for donating blood apply to donating plasma.