Family of Greenwood Park Mall shooter releases statement

On behalf of Jeffrey (father) and Justin (brother) Sapirman. Our deepest condolences to all the families who have suffered as a result of the tragedy at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday, July 17, 2022. We had no reason to believe that Jonathan would ever engage in these extreme actions. We are unable to offer any explanation for his decisions and are as shocked as the rest of the community. Our last communications with Jonathan in the days prior were cheerful and he was looking forward to future plans. We are cooperating completely with law enforcement in efforts to provide insight into not only Jonathan's actions, but also in the chance anything we may add could aid in preventing similar events. There are no feelings of hostility toward Mr. Dicken in doing what was right given the circumstances. We choose to remember Jonathan as the thoughtful and intelligent young man we knew and loved. We, too, are grieving and kindly request that our privacy is respected in this difficult time.