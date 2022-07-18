Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting during vigil at Beech Grove park

The shooting happened at Don Challis Park around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One person is dead and three injured after a shooting during a vigil at a Beech Grove park Sunday evening.

Police responded to the shooting at Don Challis Park, located at 1100 South 9th Avenue, just north of I-465, around 9:30 p.m.

One person died as a result of the shooting, while one was listed in serious condition and two others were listed in stable condition, Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice said late Sunday.

The identities and ages of the victims have not been shared by police.

Update from Beech Grove police:

- 4 shot; 1 dead

- 3 in hospital

- Group gathered in Don Challis Park for vigil when shots were fired

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and any witnesses who have not spoken with police were asked to contact Beech Grove Police.