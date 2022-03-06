Kokomo Police investigate drive-by shooting that criticially injured a man

Police said that the man, whose name was not shared, was hit in the head by a bullet fired through the window of a house.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating an early Saturday morning drive-by shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

Police said that the man, whose name was not shared, was hit in the head by a bullet fired through the window of a house in the 1500 block of North Delphos Street on Kokomo's northeast side just after midnight.

The victim was first taken to the hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, then to Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators determined that a single gunshot was fired into the single-story house, and they are still investigating.

If anyone has information about the case, they should Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-457-1105.

Anonymous tips can be shared with Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.