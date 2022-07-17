Police: Southeast Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Emerson Avenue & Thompson Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of a person shot in the 5200 block of Padre Lane around 3:30 p.m. The location is a neighborhood just southeast of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue.

Officers found a person who had apparently been shot. The person has been pronounced deceased.

Police have not provided any information about a suspect or possible motive.