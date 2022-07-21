Expert: Counseling should be considered for those witnessing Greenwood Park Mall shooting

Families, who were at Greenwood mall together, shouldn't underestimate the power of listening and having open conversations.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It's been five days since the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. Many people who were inside the mall might start experiencing feelings they can't explain.

Gene Whitten, with Gateway Counseling, was shocked and saddened with the rest of the country after learning about Sunday's mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. He said people who were there at the time need to pay close attention to how their minds are dealing with the trauma.

"There are symptoms that come from trauma when it's not dealt with. It does take a toll on the body physically," Whitten said.

Everyone responds differently to trauma. Whitten said sometimes it can take years for the unresolved trauma to appear. That's why it's important to get a mental health evaluation after a traumatic event like what happened at Greenwood Park Mall.

"We feel like we are OK. Then 3 or 4 years down the road, we are wondering, 'Why am I reacting this way to these particular events?' Maybe I smell something that triggers that traumatic experience. We wonder, 'Why am I going through this now? " Whitten said.

There were both adults and kids inside the Greenwood Park Mall at the time of the shooting. Whitten said the way children deal with trauma can be difficult to identify, that's why he said parents need to be very observant.

"When you think of kids...a lot of them don't have the words to express how they're feeling. Those feelings come out in different ways. If you're noticing maybe anger or some kind of depression where they are withdrawn or not their normal self," Whitten said.