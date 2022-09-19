Salesforce giving $1 million grant to IPS

The money will be used for new sensory-friendly environments for struggling students, peer mentors and other student wellbeing initiatives.

INDIANAPOLIS — Salesforce announced $25 million in new grants Monday to support school districts and education nonprofits across the United States, including Indianapolis Public Schools.

IPS will receive $1 million for new sensory-friendly environments for struggling students, peer mentors, professional development sessions on social and emotional learning, and racial equity projects.

“At IPS, we are grateful for our continued partnership with Salesforce,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson. “Through their consistent support, we are working to advance, scale, and sustain racial equity initiatives across the district, and to continue to increase social and emotional resources for students and staff most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

IPS is not yet sure when the $1 million in funds will arrive.