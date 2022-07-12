Class 101 offers free high school prep to Hoosier students

With offices in both Carmel and Bloomington, the organization's mission is to empower students and serve families through the entire college admissions process.

CARMEL, Ind — The 2022-23 school year will be here soon, and education experts say it is not too early to start planning for the next school year and beyond.

Class 101 is an organization with two locations in central Indiana. With offices in both Carmel and Bloomington, its mission is to empower students and serve families through the entire college admissions process.

Alyssa Stegemoller is the center director at the Carmel location.

"From the beginning of your freshman year, all the way until your first day of freshman year in college and everything in between," said Stegemoller.

Stegemoller said Class 101 offers assistance with skills like academics, test prep, college applications, scholarships and program placement.

"Early engagement in the college admissions process is key," she said. "It is only getting more and more competitive out there, and we can help your family navigate some of those different opportunities that your student needs to be making and how they need to get involved."

This summer, Class 101 is offering two free sessions to help prepare families for the transition from middle school to high school. The program is called Successful Start to High School.

Abinaya Ramjee is a recent graduate of Fishers High School. She utilized Class 101 programs while in school.

Now, she is heading to Indiana University in the fall on a full-ride scholarship.

"I also got a direct admit into the Luddy School of Informatics, which is super, because I don't have to worry about getting into the school after my freshman year of college, which was amazing when I saw that," Abinaya said.

Abinaya said she plans to study computer science, as well as obtain a few business minors during her time at IU.

"I don't know what more I need," said Abinaya, "because I'm not paying a dime in college."

Abinaya attributes some of that success to Stegemoller with Class 101.

"Alyssa knew just the scholarship that I needed to apply to," said Abinaya. "So I didn't spend my time over 50 different scholarships. We focused on the most important ones, and I was able to get everything that I applied to."

Abinaya's younger brother, Anirudh, is going to be an eighth-grader at Fishers Junior High School. He has already taken three classes through Class 101.

"I've improved a lot on my reading already, and I've started looking at different colleges," said Anirudh.

Anirudh said he hopes to attend the upcoming Successful Start to High School event, which Stegemoller says is not just for incoming freshmen.

She recommends anyone going back to school stop by, including middle schoolers, freshmen and current high schoolers.

"You and your family can come, and you can learn different tips and tricks on how to stay on top of everything this year, as well as what's going to be important for you, and what do you need to be focused on to make sure that you are prepared for your application season that is really not that far away, even for our freshmen," said Stegemoller.

This is a free event. Interested families can sign up on the Class 101 website, as well as drop by the day of the events.

The Bloomington session is set for July 12 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 309 East Winslow Road.

The Carmel session is set for July 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 20 Executive Drive, Suite 1.

"When they come in, and we get to help them reach their goals and see that smile on their face when they get that 'yes' from their favorite program, those moments right there. That's what's worth it - helping students reach their dreams. There is nothing better," said Stegemoller.

"It is going to be a lasting relationship with Alyssa," said Abinaya. "I know that I can just turn around and say, 'Hey Alyssa, I've got a problem.' She has helped me. I'm into college. I've got my scholarships and all that, and yet, any problem there is, I can just be like, 'Hey Alyssa, there's something going on, and I need you.'"

Abinaya recommends all middle schoolers, including her younger brother, get involved in the programs.