How Indiana military families can get $500 for kids' back-to-school needs

Operation Back to School gives financial aid to Hoosier veteran families with children in grades K-12 or full-time college students.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new way to help Hoosier military families as students get ready to head back to school.

The Military Family Relief Fund Operation Back to School program is open now for applications from Indiana veteran families experiencing financial hardship. Families could be eligible to receive up to $500 for each dependent to spend on back-to-school needs.

"We want to provide our veteran families with some relief for the upcoming school year," said Dennis Wimer, director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs. "Indiana's MFRF was designed to provide financial assistance to veterans, and Operation Back to School allows us to serve more veterans and their families."

Dependents must be in kindergarten through 12th grade (up to 18 years old), or be full-time college students (up to 23 years old) that live in the veteran's home.

Veterans who live in the state and served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and have a discharge in the form of a DD-214 or National Guard Bureau Form 22 could be eligible to receive the money.

To apply, families must provide the following documentation:

DD-214

W-9

Direct deposit form

Proof of income

Bank statement

Proof of child's residency

To apply for the Operation Back to School program, click here. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 15.