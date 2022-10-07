School's in Session with Mrs. Brinker: Back to school transition

Jennifer Brinker shared tips on 13Sunrise for what parents can do to help children prepare for the transition to the first day at a new school.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Bells will soon be ringing in schools across Indiana as students prepare for the upcoming school year, and, with that, some kids may be anxious going to a new school for the first time. WTHR Education expert, Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School, shared tips on 13Sunrise for what parents can do to help children prepare for the transition to the first day at a new school.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Many parents out there are now getting ready to start their child in kindergarten. What can parents do to make sure that they are ready to go to school for the first time ever?

Mrs. Brinker: While it is a little last-minute to work on academic readiness, it never hurts to review some letter sounds and read as much as possible. I would focus on working with your child on routine readiness. That includes things like going over how to handle school lunch and restroom breaks. Make sure they can open all of the containers you buy for their lunch on their own. Some kids haven’t had a ton of exposure to public restrooms, so reviewing simple things like latching the stalls and hand washing are important. In addition to that, reviewing expectations like not talking when the teacher is talking and lining up appropriately would be helpful, as well.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What advice do you have for parents that have kids making other transitions such as moving up to middle school or high school?

Mrs. Brinker: I think that it is most appropriate to work on emotional readiness at this age. It can be overwhelming to start a new school, even if it is in the same district with just a different building. I would try to visit the grounds, if possible, to familiarize your child with the location itself. Most schools have an open house or back-to-school night of some sort. Make sure that you are attending those so that they can work on their lockers, find their classes, and get comfortable with the new year. Lastly, I would say that your attitude and how you phrase questions will make all the difference in the world.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What are some examples of that? Just staying positive?

Mrs. Brinker: Yes, stay positive. Also, refrain from asking “are you nervous for the new school?” Instead, phrase that by asking if they are excited for the change. While you might find yourself talking to other parents about being nervous yourself, make sure that isn’t within earshot of your child. They will mirror your feelings and they are always listening.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Any final advice?