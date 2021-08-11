Anderson school board approves new teacher contract

The new contract would provide teachers with a base salary increase and a series of stipends over the next two years.

ANDERSON, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report when Anderson teachers approved the contract.

The Anderson Community Schools board approved a new teacher contract at a meeting Tuesday.

The new contract would provide teachers with a base salary increase and a series of stipends over the next two years. That would be a base pay increase of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year and an additional $1,500 increase the next year.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin, noncertified staff, who are part of the collective bargaining agreement, will receive a 5% base pay increase for the 2021-22 school year and a 3% increase the next year.

There will also be raises for staff not covered by the collective bargaining agreement. That includes full-time and part-time food service employees, paraeducators, truant officers, administrative staff and administrative support staff, lunch monitors, hall monitors and locker room supervisors. Substitutes will also see a raise in their wages.

The raises and stipends will be paid for through a retirement buyout, according to ACS board Vice President Jeff Barranco.