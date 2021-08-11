Anderson school board approves new teacher contract

ANDERSON, Ind. — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report when Anderson teachers approved the contract.
The Anderson Community Schools board approved a new teacher contract at a meeting Tuesday.
The new contract would provide teachers with a base salary increase and a series of stipends over the next two years. That would be a base pay increase of $2,500 for the 2021-22 school year and an additional $1,500 increase the next year.
According to our newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin, noncertified staff, who are part of the collective bargaining agreement, will receive a 5% base pay increase for the 2021-22 school year and a 3% increase the next year.
There will also be raises for staff not covered by the collective bargaining agreement. That includes full-time and part-time food service employees, paraeducators, truant officers, administrative staff and administrative support staff, lunch monitors, hall monitors and locker room supervisors. Substitutes will also see a raise in their wages.
The raises and stipends will be paid for through a retirement buyout, according to ACS board Vice President Jeff Barranco.
The school district was forced to close several days this year, after teachers called off and voiced their concerns about pay and health insurance premium increases.