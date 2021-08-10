Delphi man killed in early morning crash

Police said the crash happened on U.S. 421 in Carroll County around 4:30 a.m.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died Tuesday morning after a crash on his motorcycle.

Police said 27-year-old Michael Foster died when an SUV turned in front of him on U.S. 421 and County Road 1100 North in Carroll County.

Foster was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a White County hospital.

Police said Foster was wearing a helmet but suffered serious internal injuries.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The driver told police she did not see Mr. Foster’s southbound motorcycle until she was well into the left turn.