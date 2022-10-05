Zionsville firefighter paramedic sentenced to 8 years on child pornography charges

Court documents say Daniel Stevens had thousands of images and videos of child pornography — some of which involved infants, babies and toddlers — on his tablet.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A federal judge sentenced a 48-year-old Whitestown man to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography.

According to court documents, Daniel Stevens was a firefighter paramedic at the Zionsville Police Department, as well as employed at an Indianapolis hospital.

Court documents say Stevens used the fire department's internet connection to distribute multiple images and videos of child pornography to other people on social media.

Stevens also had thousands of images and videos of child pornography — some of which involved infants, babies and toddlers — on his tablet, according to court documents.

Court documents say Stevens also viewed and saved material that depicted sadomasochistic sexual abuse of children.

The judge determined Stevens must serve 10 years on probation following his release from prison, as well as pay $12,000 in restitution to each of the victims depicted in the images and videos he sent and had.

Stevens must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works or goes to school, as required by law.