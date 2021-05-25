Zionsville firefighter arrested on child porn charges

LEBANON, Indiana — A Zionsville firefighter is facing charges for child exploitation and possession of child pornography. Daniel Stevens, 47, was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail.
Police in Lebanon received a tip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It notified a Lebanon Police Department detective that a Twitter account was uploading child pornography using a department social media account.
That led law enforcement to serve search warrants May 25 at a home in Whitestown and at Zionsville Fire Department Station 91. The results of those searches led to Stevens arrest.
What other people are reading:
- Family of victims in Peru triple murder speaks out about inconceivable loss
- 1 year after his death, Minnesota remembers George Floyd with celebrations and somber reflection
- Father, baby narrowly escape propane grill explosion in downtown Indy
- Young Hoosier writes Under Armour asking the company to make girls' golf clothes
- Yes, vaccinations increased in Ohio after the vaccine lottery was announced