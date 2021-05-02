Woman suffers from 'multiple injuries' in Anderson shooting

Anderson Police went to the 1500 block of Walton Street on a report of shots fired and found a woman suffering from "multiple injuries."

Anderson police officers were called to the 1500 block of Walton Street, which is south of Nichol Avenue, for a report of shots fired just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Officers went to the area and found a woman with "multiple injuries." She was ultimately taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

The Anderson Police Department said officers have taken a suspect into custody.