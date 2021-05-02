Woman suffers from 'multiple injuries' in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police have arrested a suspect after officers were called to a shots fired incident on Sunday where they found a woman suffering from "multiple injuries."
Anderson police officers were called to the 1500 block of Walton Street, which is south of Nichol Avenue, for a report of shots fired just before 1 p.m. Sunday.
Officers went to the area and found a woman with "multiple injuries." She was ultimately taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
The Anderson Police Department said officers have taken a suspect into custody.
The police department is continuing to investigate the incident. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.