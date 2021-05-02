State police called to investigate fatal shooting of Valparaiso man after Porter Co. standoff

The Porter Co. Sheriff's Department reported the officer involved shooting Saturday night in New Haven.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — State police have been called to investigate the fatal officer involved shooting of a Valparaiso man on Saturday after a lengthy standoff in Porter County.

The deceased has been identified as Alexander T. Tuzinski, 30, of Valparaiso.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting at 716 Long Run Road in South Haven. The standoff began approximately 6 p.m. after a 911 call about a disturbance at that address. After several hours passed, attempts were made to contact a man inside the house. After those attempts to speak to him were unsuccessful, officers entered the residence and located Tuzinski in the bedroom. Police said he was armed with a handgun.

During this encounter, Tuzinski was shot and killed.

An autopsy is scheduled as part of the ongoing investigation.