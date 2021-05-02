State police called to investigate fatal shooting of Valparaiso man after Porter Co. standoff

VALPARAISO, Ind. — State police have been called to investigate the fatal officer involved shooting of a Valparaiso man on Saturday after a lengthy standoff in Porter County.
The deceased has been identified as Alexander T. Tuzinski, 30, of Valparaiso.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department reported the shooting at 716 Long Run Road in South Haven. The standoff began approximately 6 p.m. after a 911 call about a disturbance at that address. After several hours passed, attempts were made to contact a man inside the house. After those attempts to speak to him were unsuccessful, officers entered the residence and located Tuzinski in the bedroom. Police said he was armed with a handgun.
During this encounter, Tuzinski was shot and killed.
An autopsy is scheduled as part of the ongoing investigation.
The names of the officers involved were not released, but they will be released at a later date, according to a State Police release about the incident.