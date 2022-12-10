Woman killed in Richmond shooting

Police said 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond, died in the shooting.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A woman was killed Saturday morning in a shooting in east central Indiana, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Randolph Street in Richmond, which is about 72 miles east of Indianapolis.

Third-shift Richmond police officers were called to the area on a report of a person shot. They arrived to find 42-year-old Brandy Jo Fox, of Richmond, dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, Capt. Curt Leverton said.

Investigators responded to the scene to collect evidence and talk with witnesses.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or arrested.