1 dead, 2 rescued from large fire at Richmond warehouse

Firefighters were searching the building for a third person reportedly inside, but had to evacuate because conditions had become too extreme.

RICHMOND, Indiana — One person died and two were rescued from a large fire at a vacant warehouse in Richmond on Saturday morning.

A fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m. at a vacant warehouse in the 600 block of South J Street.

Firefighters were told two people were in the burning building.

Firefighters spotted the two people in a window, grabbed a ladder and helped them get out safely, Richmond firefighters said.

The people who were rescued told firefighters there was a third person in the building.

The third person was last seen where the fire started and where the roof had already collapsed.

Crews searched for the third person while working to put out the fire from the inside. Before they could find the third person, firefighters said, the conditions became too extreme and all firefighters were told to evacuate.

Firefighters were eventually able to put out the fire. During the overhaul and removal of the collapsed ceiling, the person they were searching for was found dead.

The name of the person who died has not been released and fire investigators have not yet identified a cause for the fire.