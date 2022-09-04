Woman injured in east Indianapolis shooting overnight

Officers responded to a gas station at East Washington Street and North Sherman Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 3700 block of East Washington Street at 3 a.m. Sunday. The officers found a woman who appeared to have been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

The location where police dispatched is an Amoco gas station at the corner of East Washington Street and North Sherman Drive.

According to a police report, the suspect in the shooting is a 17-year-old male.