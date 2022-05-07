x
Crime

Whitestown police arrest Chicago man for guns and drugs during traffic stop

A vehicle search turned up two guns, marijuana, four cell phones and more than $40,000 in cash.
Credit: Whitestown Police
Drugs, guns and money seized during a traffic stop by Whitestown Police Friday, May 6, 2022.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Chicago man was arrested in Boone County after he was stopped for speeding on Interstate 65 Friday night by a Whitestown Police officer who subsequently found illegal weapons and drugs in the car.

Police said Sheldon Williams, 25, was driving 80 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone on I-65 as well and following too closely. When police stopped the Alpha Romero Willams was driving, they detected an odor of marijuana. 

A vehicle search turned up two guns, marijuana, four cell phones and more than $40,000 in cash.  

Officers also located a conversion device that would turn the two semiautomatic handguns into fully automatic weapons. 

Williams was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of an automatic weapon, possession and dealing of marijuana, and possession of firearms without a license.

