WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A Chicago man was arrested in Boone County after he was stopped for speeding on Interstate 65 Friday night by a Whitestown Police officer who subsequently found illegal weapons and drugs in the car.

Police said Sheldon Williams, 25, was driving 80 MPH in a 55 MPH speed zone on I-65 as well and following too closely. When police stopped the Alpha Romero Willams was driving, they detected an odor of marijuana.

A vehicle search turned up two guns, marijuana, four cell phones and more than $40,000 in cash.

Officers also located a conversion device that would turn the two semiautomatic handguns into fully automatic weapons.