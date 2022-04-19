Whitestown PD arrests man with $130,000 of meth

Jordan Huff, 25, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Whitestown Police Department said officers arrested a man with 10 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his car's dashboard.

A K-9 officer stopped a car for speeding on I-65. The officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and put his K-9 "Al" to work. Al led the officer to something suspicious with the dashboard.

Officers got a warrant, and searched the car, taking apart the dashboard. Wrapped and tucked underneath were 10 bags of methamphetamine. The street value of that meth was upward of $130,000.

Jordan Huff, 25, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.

“Excellent work done by all involved. Smart police work led to a large bust. We know these drugs are traveling through our town and we are dedicated to catching and charging these criminals who think they can get away with it. I’m proud of our officers and how dedicated they are to keeping our town safe,” said Chief Scott Rolson.