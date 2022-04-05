x
Crime

3 arrested suspects in Whitestown cell phone store robbery arrested after chase, crash in Indianapolis

After stealing phones from a Verizon store safe, the Whitestown Police Department said the suspects jumped in a silver car and took off.
IMPD officers set up a perimeter near Meridian and 24th streets to search for a suspect in a Whitestown bank robbery.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are in custody after a cell phone store robbery in Whitestown led to a chase and crash in Indianapolis.

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, two suspects carrying guns entered the Verizon store on Whitestown Parkway.

After stealing phones from the safe, the Whitestown Police Department said the suspects jumped in a silver car and took off. Officer from WPD and Indiana State Police found the suspects on I-65 and there was a chase.

The suspects crashed near East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive and North Illinois Street.

Officers setup a perimeter and three suspects were arrested.

