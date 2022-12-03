Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff

KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police.
Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and had asked for a continuance on Nov. 14, according to court records. At that time, the judge denied the motion for continuance and issued a warrant for Crockett's arrest.
State Police troopers from the Lafayette and Putnamville posts were attempting serve the Porter County warrant around 5 p.m. in Kingman when Crockett, who was out on bond, barricaded himself inside the house.
Everyone left the house except Crockett, and police set up a perimeter and began negotiating with Crockett, but received no response.
Shortly before 8 p.m., State Police SWAT began tactics to elicit a voluntary surrender, but were not successful.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., SWAT located Crockett inside the home and arrested him without incident. He was taken to the Parke County Jail and face resisting and more drug charges there, then be taken back to Porter County where his charges of dealing and delivering methamphetamine are addressed.