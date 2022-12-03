Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff

A Porter County judge issued an arrest warrant during a methamphetamine trial for Brandon Crockett.

KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police.

Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and had asked for a continuance on Nov. 14, according to court records. At that time, the judge denied the motion for continuance and issued a warrant for Crockett's arrest.

State Police troopers from the Lafayette and Putnamville posts were attempting serve the Porter County warrant around 5 p.m. in Kingman when Crockett, who was out on bond, barricaded himself inside the house.

Everyone left the house except Crockett, and police set up a perimeter and began negotiating with Crockett, but received no response.

Shortly before 8 p.m., State Police SWAT began tactics to elicit a voluntary surrender, but were not successful.