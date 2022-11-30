Judge orders no bond for triple murder suspect after release violation charge

Caden Smith was arrested on his birthday at a home where police claim they also found more guns, drugs and ammunition.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, a Marion County judge ruled that Caden Smith remain in jail with no bond ahead of his trial.

Smith is charged with the killing of Michael James, Abdulla Mubarah and Joseph Thomas on two separate days in October 2021.

Last month, a judge said detectives violated Smith’s Fourth Amendment right during a search warrant resulting in key evidence being thrown out in the case. Smith was then released with a GPS ankle monitor and wasn’t allowed to leave the state.

But now, police say Smith violated his release order.

According to court documents, investigators say they found Snapchat photos of Smith with a gun and drugs.

The 18-year-old was arrested on his birthday at a home where police claim they also found more guns, drugs and ammunition. He is charged with dealing marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, invasion of privacy and violating his pretrial release conditions.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Smith’s attorney argued that his client wasn't in possession of those guns.

“They have to prove he possessed it, not that he was just in some house where there happened to be guns that were not out in the open,” said David Hennessy.

As the case works its way through the justice system, families of Smith’s alleged victims are frustrated.

“We did not want Caden Smith released, because once again, we are back here having another conversation about this kid and his crimes,” said Gladys Larsen, the mother of Michael James Jr.

With Smith back behind bars, Larsen said she is now focused on the trial, saying her family has waited long enough for justice.

“We just want justice. This is not right, and I want the court system to see that this is a dangerous individual and that he belongs in jail,” she said.

Back in October, the prosecutor filed an appeal after the judge’s ruling threw out key evidence in the case. The higher court has not made a final decision on that appeal.