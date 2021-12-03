16-year-old charged in October triple murder in Indianapolis

Michael James, Abdulla Mubarak and Joseph Thomas were found shot to death in a grassy area off South Meridian Street on Oct. 12.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy will be tried as an adult for an Indianapolis triple murder.

Caden Smith has been charged for the October shooting deaths of Michael James, Abdulla Mubarak and Joseph Thomas. An off-duty police officer found the victims' bodies around 8 p.m. Oct. 12 in a grassy area near South Meridian Street and West Hanna Avenue.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the charges against Smith Friday, including three counts of murder, three counts of felony murder, three counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, dangerous possession of a machine gun, dangerous possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and resisting law enforcement.

Investigators identified Smith as a suspect via communication he had with the victims prior to their murders. Police took the 16-year-old into custody while executing a search warrant and found what investigators believe to be the murder weapon in his home.