‘Not surprising’ | Triple murder suspect arrested again on new charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A teen accused of killing three people last year is back in jail after being released last month.

Caden Smith is charged with the killing of Michael James, Abdulla Mubarah and Joseph Thomas on two separate days in October 2021. An off-duty police officer found the victims' bodies in a grassy area near South Meridian Street and West Hanna Avenue.

Last month, a judge said detectives violated Smith’s Fourth Amendment right during a search warrant resulting in key evidence being thrown out in the case. Smith was then released with a GPS ankle monitor and wasn’t allowed to leave the state.

After almost six weeks being home, police arrested Smith again on new charges.

According to the arresting documents, police obtained a search warrant last week for a house Smith was visiting during his 18th birthday. Police claim they found guns, drugs and ammunition.

He is charged with dealing marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, invasion of privacy and violating his pretrial release conditions.

“I know for sure [police] did not want him released, but that’s what the law required, and the judge simply followed the law. I suspect he has been on their radar,” said Smith's attorney, David Hennessy.

Hennessy said he doesn’t believe his client violated his pretrial release order based on the evidence he has seen.

“The only violation so far that they indicated is that he possessed firearms, but he had nothing on him. No guns. There were no guns out in plain view,” Hennessy said.

In the arresting documents, a detective wrote that Smith was ordered “to have no firearms, deadly weapons or ammunition in his possession.”

However, during the search warrant last week, police claim they find multiple guns, including one that was reported stolen.

Detectives also claim they found Smith’s Snapchat account, where they say it appeared he was, “moving large amount of marijuana and pills along with mushrooms.”

After obtaining a search warrant for information, detectives say they also found several photos and message involving guns and drugs.

One of the videos in the probable cause affidavit was allegedly taken just a day after Smith was released from jail. Another photo appears to show Smith holding a handgun and a GPS monitor around his ankle.

“There needs to be some sort of accountability here and some restrictions put on this young man,” said Gladys Larsen, the mother of Michael James Jr., who Smith allegedly killed.

She said she was not surprised to hear he was arrested again.

“It’s not surprising. Caden Smith is a young man that should remain in jail, especially pending charges of three counts of murder,” Larsen said.

As she prepares for another holiday without her son, she’s hoping Smith will remain in jail as she continues to seek justice for her son.

“This is just not right, and I want the court system to see that this is a dangerous individual and that he belongs in jail,” Larsen said.