Wayne County man charged for plot to kill his wife

During the initial investigation, 69-year-old Alfred Ruf told officers he gave Lisa Bishop an unknown substance, knowing that it would eventually kill her.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A 69-year-old Wayne County man is in jail for a failed plot to kill his wife by poisoning her.

Wayne County officers went to a home Monday, Jan. 3 around 9:45 a.m. on East Wallace Road for a welfare check.

Lisa Bishop, 51, told officers her husband, Alfred Ruf, 69, was poisoning her.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Bishop was hospitalized several times in 2021, believed to be a result of the poisoning.

Officers collected samples of the unknown substance and are examining it.

Officers are looking for two other persons of interest in the case as the investigation continues.

Ruf was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 2 felony.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff's Department at 765-973-9393.

Indiana State Police, Wayne County Emergency Operations Center, Reid Health EMS, Reid Health and the Richmond Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Wayne County is roughly 65 miles east of downtown Indianapolis.