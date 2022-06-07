U.S. Marshals arrest 60 in Indianapolis as part of nationwide sweep for violent criminals

U.S. Marshals arrested 1,501 people from 10 cities during Operation North Star, which targeted people wanted for violent crimes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal investigators arrested 60 fugitives from the Indianapolis area as part of a nationwide sweep targeting the most violent offenders, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Of the 60 arrests made in Indianapolis, 14 were for homicides. The Marshals Service said others were gang members, sex offenders and other violent criminals.

The arrests made in Indianapolis were a part of a larger, nationwide effort called Operation North Star (ONS) that targeted cities that have seen a large increase in recent homicides and shootings.

"Relieving our communities of violent crime is our top priority," said Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana. "This operation, with the support of our state and local partners, has resulted in significant success towards that goal."

The U.S. Marshals Service launched ONS on June 1. For the entire month of June, U.S. Marshals specifically tracked down fugitives in 10 cities who were wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses such as homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault.

ONS investigators prioritized their efforts to include people who used firearms in their crimes, or who exhibited risk factors associated with violence.

The 10 cities selected include Indianapolis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Memphis, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles