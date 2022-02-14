US Marshals arrest Indiana man in Tennessee on murder warrant

The U.S. Marshals Service said 39-year-old Jeremy Etheridge was involved in a fatal shooting on Dec. 20, 2021, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Marshals arrested an Indiana man in Tennessee on a first-degree murder warrant out of Indianapolis.

Jeremy Rico Etheridge, 39, was in Union City, Tennessee, with another fugitive who was wanted by Wisconsin police.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Etheridge is believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that happened in Indianapolis on Dec. 20, 2021. The Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant and the marshals service forwarded it to the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in Jackson, Tenn.

Marshals arrested Etheridge on Friday, Feb. 11. He was with 64-year-old Eric Garrett, who was wanted for felony theft in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"We appreciate the information from the public that led to the arrest of an alleged Indiana murder fugitive and a second fugitive from Wisconsin," said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. "When law enforcement and the community work together, our neighborhoods are safer."

IMPD could not confirm which murder Etheridge is wanted in connection with, saying, "We are working to determine what information can be released."