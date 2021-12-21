Uber and Lyft credits available to help curb drunk driving over holidays

Passengers will be able to get $15 credits in Indianapolis from Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, but only for the hours of 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Sober Ride Indiana program is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to cut down on impaired driving over the holidays.

“If your holiday plans involve alcohol, make arrangements ahead of time and book a sober ride,” said Devon McDonald, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute executive director. “Reaching your destination safely is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season.”

The goal of Sober Ride Indiana is to reduce crashes and fatalities around certain holidays, when statistics show an increased potential for impaired driving.

Christmas and New Year’s are among the deadliest for drunk-driving-related fatalities. Last December in Indiana, there were 361 collisions involving a driver over the legal limit – resulting in 11 fatalities.

“Since we launched the program last year, we’ve had roughly 6,000 redemptions,” said Robert Duckworth, Indiana Criminal Justice Institute director. “Those are people who made the right decision, not only for themselves, but for other drivers on the road. No one should have to lose a loved one to impaired driving, especially during the holidays.”