'I think I hit somebody!' | Court docs reveal what led to suspect in 11-year-old hit and killed

John Killough Jr. is scheduled in court Monday to face charges in the Dec. 11 death of Kyson Beatty on Wicker Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents in the hit-and-run death of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty on Dec. 11 show the driver charged with hitting and killing the boy left the scene because he was not supposed to be driving at all.

John Killough Jr. was declared a habitual traffic offender before he drove the truck that struck and killed Beatty at the intersection of Tibbs Avenue and Wicker Road. Killough goes to court Monday afternoon to face felony charges of driving as a habitual offender and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case says a lug nut from the flatbed truck Killough was driving that Saturday afternoon was left at the scene of the crash. Detectives tracked the lug nut back to a business owned by Robert Lee in Morgan County using witness statements and surveillance images from nearby cameras.

Lee told police Killough worked for him and was one of the truck's drivers.

In the course of their investigation, detectives determined that Killough was transporting a Bobcat loader and two large tires when the crash occurred, and that the operator of the Bobcat, Bill Howser, was riding with Killough at the time of the crash.

Howser told police he was in the passenger seat as Killough was driving the truck east on Wicker Road toward Tibbs when he saw something blue streak from the left toward the truck. Howser said Killough swerved and then heard a thump.

According to Howser, Killough said, “Aw f... I think I hit somebody!” Howser said he questioned Killough as he drove away, asking what he was doing and Killough said he can’t be caught driving the truck.

Howser said he did not see Beatty in the road and learned of the boy's death the following day, on Sunday. On Monday, Howser said he told a supervisor at Lee's business about the incident on Monday.

But police had already made contact with Killough before Howser told his employer, then detective, what had happened.

On Sunday, a detective, State Police trooper and Lee went to the house Killough was renting from Lee to find out where the truck might be. Killough told them the truck was parked near Fairview Road and State Road 37 in Johnson County. He told them Howser was driving it on the day of the crash.

Lee told police that he tried to contact Killough on Sunday after the incident but only received vague text messages in response. Killough moved all his belongings out of the house on Sunday after he was questioned about the truck.

When police found the truck, they matched the missing lug nut from crash scene and found scuff marks on the driver's side.