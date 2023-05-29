Two arrested after pointing gun at McDonalds employee

IMPD reported they confiscated two firearms from the men after the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two men after they allegedly pulled a gun on a McDonald's employee over the weekend.

On Saturday a little before 7 p.m., officers responded to a McDonald's ay 37 West 38th Street on reports that Adrian Marquis Caldwell and Jesus Angel Cortez-Leon pointed a loaded gun at an employee in the drive-thru.

Caldwell was suspected as having actually pointed the gun and was arrested on a a charge of pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine.

Cortez-Leon was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement.