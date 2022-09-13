Twin brothers charged in Speedway gun store break-in sentenced to federal prison

Jayveon Majors pleaded guilty to theft of firearms almost exactly one year after his twin brother Tayveon was sentenced for the same crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for breaking into a Speedway gun store, almost exactly one year after his twin brother was sentenced for the same crime.

Jayveon Majors pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee for the January 2021 break-in at 500 Guns on West 16th Street. He was sentenced to serve 38 months in federal prison for the crime.

Last September, his twin brother and codefendant, Tayveon, was sentenced to 40 months after entering a guilty plea for stealing firearms.

The brothers were accused of stealing a car from a dealership and then driving it through the front of the gun store. Once inside, Tayveon allegedly stole 10 guns from the store's inventory, plus another firearm that was on the property. Javyeon then allegedly drove his brother and the guns to their Indianapolis home.

As the search for suspects continued, police got a tip from the public and learned the brothers were known to IMPD investigators as car thieves.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence at 2166 Sugar Grove Ave. on Jan. 26, 2021. The brothers tried to leave the home and get into a stolen pickup truck as IMPD SWAT officers arrived, but they were found inside the residence after the scene was secured.

Inside the home, police recovered four of the guns stolen from the Speedway store. In an interview with detectives, Tayveon admitted he planned on selling the guns and the stolen vehicle.

According to court records, Tayveon Majors is serving sentence at a federal prison in Milan, MIchigan. His release date is July 2023.