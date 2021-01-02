TSA stops two loaded guns from going through the Indianapolis airport

These guns are the third and fourth firearms to be discovered by TSA officers at Indianapolis International Airport in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration officers at Indianapolis International Airport stopped two loaded guns from making their way through the airport last month.

The two guns were stopped in two separate incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

TSA officers found the first gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine around 10:40 a.m. Just before 3 p.m., another gun was found in the same checkpoint and lane, according to TSA.

In both incidents, the Indianapolis Airport Authority police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapons.

Authorities say both men were local, one from Upland, Ind. and the other from Fishers. Both men face "stiff Federal civil penalties" for bringing their firearms to an airport security checkpoint.

“Individuals who want to fly with their firearms are permitted to do so as long as they follow the regulations for transporting their weapon,” said Aaron Batt, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Indiana. “If you want to travel with your firearm, the first thing you should do is make sure it is unloaded. Then pack it in a hard-sided case and lock the case. Upon arriving at the airport, take the case to the airline check-in counter and declare that you want to fly with it. The airline will make sure it is stored securely in the underbelly of the plane so that nobody has access to it during the flight.”

These guns are the third and fourth firearms to be discovered by TSA officers at Indianapolis International Airport in 2021.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.