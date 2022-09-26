Trooper sideswiped by tanker on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State trooper was injured Monday morning when her police car was sideswiped by a tanker truck on Interstate 65 in Jasper County.
Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was in her car assisting with a crash investigation involving another semi in the northbound lanes north of Rensselaer at 5:00 a.m. CT when the secondary crash occurred.
Police said the tanker struck her patrol car while she was buckled in the driver's seat.
Trooper Bilthuis was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and she is expected to make a full recovery.
The driver of the tanker, Jonathan W. Hanley, 33, of Remington, was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.
The tanker truck itself, which is owned by Hydro EXC Inc. in Griffith, was also inspected and found to have several violations and was not supposed to be on the road, according to State Police.