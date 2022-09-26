Trooper sideswiped by tanker on I-65

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and she is expected to make a full recovery.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State trooper was injured Monday morning when her police car was sideswiped by a tanker truck on Interstate 65 in Jasper County.

Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was in her car assisting with a crash investigation involving another semi in the northbound lanes north of Rensselaer at 5:00 a.m. CT when the secondary crash occurred.

Police said the tanker struck her patrol car while she was buckled in the driver's seat.

Trooper Bilthuis was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and she is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the tanker, Jonathan W. Hanley, 33, of Remington, was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.