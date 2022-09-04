State trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in northern Indiana

State police say it's the fourth time a trooper at the Lowell Post has been struck by a suspected impaired driver in the last six months.

HOBART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured early Sunday when his patrol car was struck by a suspected impaired driver.

State police say it's the fourth time in the past six months that a trooper at the Lowell Post has been struck by an alleged intoxicated driver.

According to police, Trooper Ryan Parent was conducting a traffic stop in Hobart just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. While he sat in his fully marked car, with emergency lights activated, he was struck by a black Pontiac Grand Prix.

The impact pushed Parent's patrol car into the vehicle he had pulled over, causing minor damage to that vehicle. The police car was heavily damaged in the driver's side rear side. The Grand Prix also sustained significant damage.

Parent was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. State police say he is expected to make a full recovery.

The driver of the Grand Prix, identified as 32-year-old Angela Cabello of Portage, was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Officers at the scene noted evidence that led them to believe Cabello had consumed alcoholic beverages or illegal substances before the crash. Her blood was drawn at the hospital to be tested for intoxicants.

Cabello was taken to the Lake County Jail on preliminary charges including: