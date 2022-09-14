x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Trooper's south side traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun

Police said a highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs.
Credit: Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — A highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs.

An Indiana State Police trooper driving on Interstate 465 on the south side around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday was approached from behind by a pickup truck with no headlights on. Since it was foggy and still dark, the officer got behind the truck and stopped it near U.S. 31, state police said.

The driver reportedly provided a false identity to the trooper, but police were eventually able to identify the man as 35-year-old Harvey W. Pettrie of Indianapolis. The trooper learned the Pettrie was wanted on warrants.

RELATED: 21 people arrested in Indianapolis-based drug trafficking organization

Pettrie was detained by officers and the truck was searched. Police said they found a handgun and three baggies containing a white powder which later tested positive for cocaine. 

Credit: Indiana State Police

Pettrie was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a suspended license with a prior conviction.

RELATED: State trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in northern Indiana

The Marion County prosecutor will review the case and determine final charges, police said.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Inside the Huddle: Matt Ryan recaps Houston, looks ahead to Jacksonville

Before You Leave, Check This Out