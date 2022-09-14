Trooper's south side traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, gun

Police said a highway traffic stop Wednesday morning resulted in an arrest involving guns and drugs.

An Indiana State Police trooper driving on Interstate 465 on the south side around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday was approached from behind by a pickup truck with no headlights on. Since it was foggy and still dark, the officer got behind the truck and stopped it near U.S. 31, state police said.

The driver reportedly provided a false identity to the trooper, but police were eventually able to identify the man as 35-year-old Harvey W. Pettrie of Indianapolis. The trooper learned the Pettrie was wanted on warrants.

Pettrie was detained by officers and the truck was searched. Police said they found a handgun and three baggies containing a white powder which later tested positive for cocaine.

Pettrie was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a suspended license with a prior conviction.