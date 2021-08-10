Trial to begin next week for Indiana teen accused of killing two siblings

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — The trial is set to begin for an Indiana boy, who was 13 when he allegedly killed two of his two young siblings.
Nickalas J. Kedrowitz will be tried as an adult in the May 2017 killing of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and the July 2017 killing of his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz.
Both were killed at the family's home in Osgood, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
A judge previously found Kedrowitz competent to stand trial and order him to adult court. Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel told the Madison Courier that Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.
Kedrowitz's mother appeared on Dr. Phil on 2018. 13News anchor Scott Swan asked Dr. Phil if she grasped the severity of the situation.
"I think Scott, she's really confused. On the one hand, she says my son Nickalas is a dream child, a child that anyone would want. But, on the other hand, she says he needs to be in a mental institution," Dr. Phil said.
