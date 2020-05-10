Suspect in western Indiana officer-involved shooting now in custody

Omaree Shay Roby, 23, is now in police custody after being released from the hospital.

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — A Wisconsin man shot by police in western Indiana last month is out of the hospital and in police custody.

Omaree Shay Roby, 23, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, led police on an overnight chase after a Vigo County sheriff's deputy noticed he was speeding near Third Street and Margaret Drive. The deputy tried to pull him over, but Roby sped away, reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

During the chase, Roby began shooting at officers through a rear window of the car. Officers were able to successfully use a deflation device, and when the car crashed and came to a stop, Roby got out and shot at officers. Officers returned fire and shot and injured Roby.

Roby has been recovering at IU Methodist Hospital since the incident. He was released and taken into custody Wednesday, September 30. He is now being held in the Vermillion County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle Roby was driving had been stolen from Evansville, Indiana. Detectives said he forced a man out of the car by shooting his gun into the air and carjacked him.

Roby is facing the following charges in the officer-involved shooting:

Aggravated battery, felony 3

Criminal recklessness, felony 6

Pointing a firearm, felony 6

Resisting law enforcement, felony 6